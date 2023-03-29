News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: Pupils from St Mary Magdalene's RC and Wellfield Methodist primary schools in Burnley take part in annual Mayor's Mile event

Burnley Mayor Coun. Cosima Towneley was certainly game for the annual Mayor’s Mile challenge this week.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:33 BST

For the civic head dressed as a squirrel for the fun event held on Tuesday. Pupils from St Mary Magdalene’s RC and neighbouring Wellfield schools took part and completed two laps of the field to earn medals and sweet treats.

The event was first launched in 2021 by the then Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry. This year’s event raised cash for the Mayor’s charity Pendleside Hospice.

.

1. Pupils from St Mary Magdalene's and Wellfield schools take part in the Mayor's Mile. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. Pupils from St Mary Magdalene's and Wellfield schools take part in the Mayor's Mile. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. Pupils from St Mary Magdalene's and Wellfield schools before the Mayor's Mile. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Pupils from St Mary Magdalene's and Wellfield schools take part in the Mayor's Mile. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
MayorBurnleyMark Townsend