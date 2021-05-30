In pictures: Paw Patrol convoy down Morecambe promenade for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds
Over 100 vehicles turned out for a special Paw Patrol Convoy down Morecambe promenade in tribute to Heysham explosion victim George Hinds.
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 6:24 pm
Updated
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 7:12 pm
From lorries, trucks, tractors, horse and trap and ordinary cars, the convoy made it's way along the promenade with horns beeping loudly and people clapping.
The vehicles were decorated with Paw Patrol characters which were George's favourite, some had soft toys and stickers, other's simply 'RIP George' in green letters.
The moving tribute to George was unlike anything Morecambe had ever seen, or possibly will see again.
