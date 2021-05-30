In pictures: Paw Patrol convoy down Morecambe promenade for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds

From lorries, trucks, tractors, horse and trap and ordinary cars, the convoy made it's way along the promenade with horns beeping loudly and people clapping.

The vehicles were decorated with Paw Patrol characters which were George's favourite, some had soft toys and stickers, other's simply 'RIP George' in green letters.

The moving tribute to George was unlike anything Morecambe had ever seen, or possibly will see again.

1. George's prom convoy George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21 Photo: Julian Brown 30/05/21 Buy photo

2. George's prom convoy Chase the dog meets Paw Patrol's Skye. George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21 Photo: Julian Brown 30/05/21 Buy photo

3. George's Prom Convoy Jersey Hope Cunliffe (23 months). George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21 Photo: Julian Brown 30/05/21 Buy photo

4. George's Prom Convoy Daniel James Jnr McGowan (16 months). George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21 Photo: Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21 Buy photo