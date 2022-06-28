Now in its fifth year a special parade and service was one of the highlights of the weekend, which was back for the first time since before the pandemic.

A full size replica Hurricane aircraft was one of the main attractions at the 1940s weekend which kicked off with a ballroom blitz dance. There was a variety of stalls and attractions including a display of military vehicles and tractors, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides and games and Padiham Fire Station had a vintage engine on display.