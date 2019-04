Hundreds of mourners gathered at St John the Baptist RC Church in Padiham to say a final goodbye to Tia who had battled cancer with bravery and determination.

1. Hundreds gather for funeral of Padiham youngster Tia Taggart Padiham came together today for the funeral of Tia Taggart who has died at the age of 10. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Hundreds gather for funeral of Padiham youngster Tia Taggart Padiham came together today for the funeral of Tia Taggart who has died at the age of 10. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Hundreds gather for funeral of Padiham youngster Tia Taggart Padiham came together for the funeral today of brave Padiham girl Tia Taggart (10) jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Hundreds gather for funeral of Padiham schoolgirl Tia Padiham came together for the funeral today of brave Padiham girl Tia Taggart (10) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more