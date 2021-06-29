In pictures: Freedom of Town honour for 'Mr Padiham' at unveiling of memorial stone to mark 100th birthday of popular park
Crowds gathered for a special ceremony to unveil a commemorative stone to mark the centenary of Padiham's Memorial Park on Sunday.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:30 pm
Civic dignitaries and veterans gathered for the event which was followed by a presentation of the Freedom of the Town honour to Padiham man Bob Clark in recognition of his tireless devotion to his hometown.
The Mayor of Padiham Coun.Vince Pridden presented the framed award to Mr Clark who was surrounded by family, friends and well wishers.
The memorable day, which included a flypast by Hawker Hurricane, was captured on film in these fantastic photographs by Naz Alam and Kev Furber.
