IN PICTURES: Christmas tractor run lights up streets of the Ribble Valley

But the 2021 Clitheroe Young Farmers Club Christmas Tractor Run has already been declared a huge success with donations continuing to pour in for two worthwhile causes.

Around 130 vintage fairy-lit tractors chugged through towns and villages in the Ribble Valley on Sunday evening. The convoy of festive tractors was greeted by hundreds of people, especially excited youngsters, who braved the winter temperatures to line the streets and cheer on the parade.