Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

IN PICTURES: Christmas tractor run lights up streets of the Ribble Valley

It was a bumper turnout at this year's Ribble Valley festive tractor run, which returned after a two year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Faiza Afzaal
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:56 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:59 am

But the 2021 Clitheroe Young Farmers Club Christmas Tractor Run has already been declared a huge success with donations continuing to pour in for two worthwhile causes.

Around 130 vintage fairy-lit tractors chugged through towns and villages in the Ribble Valley on Sunday evening. The convoy of festive tractors was greeted by hundreds of people, especially excited youngsters, who braved the winter temperatures to line the streets and cheer on the parade.

1. Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

Festive tractor run delights hundreds. Picture by David Johnson

Photo Sales
Ribble ValleyCovid-19
Next Page
Page 1 of 3