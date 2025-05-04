From the artisan market in St James Street to the main stage in Ormerod Street – and all the packed out venues in-between – the town was busy from morning through to night. And there’s still plenty more to come today.
Take a look at these photos from Saturday’s crowd below to get you in mood:
1 / 14
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.