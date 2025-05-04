In pictures: Burnley Live brings town centre to life on Saturday

By John Deehan
Published 4th May 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 14:22 BST
Sunshine and live music brought crowds flocking to Burnley town centre on Saturday for Burnley Live.

From the artisan market in St James Street to the main stage in Ormerod Street – and all the packed out venues in-between – the town was busy from morning through to night. And there’s still plenty more to come today.

Take a look at these photos from Saturday’s crowd below to get you in mood:

Related topics:Burnley
