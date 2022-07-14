Our photographer, Kelvin Stuttard, snapped several people enjoying the glorious weather. And there is plenty more to come as weather forecasters have predicted it will get hotter from tomorrow right up until Monday.
So, sun cream and sun hats at the ready for a scorcher of a weekend in sunny Burnley.
1. Photo special: Burnley people soak up the sun as temperatures soar
Jenny Dunleavy enjoying the swings in Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Photo special: Burnley people soak up the sun as temperatures soar
Reggie Tibbs (2) with great grandfather, Arthur Widdop in Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Photo special: Burnley people soak up the sun as temperatures soar
Sallie and Esme (3) Lambert in Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Photo special: Burnley people soak up the sun as temperatures soar
Carol, Archer, Sophie, Margo, Melanie, Millie and Jonah in Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard