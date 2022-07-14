In pictures: 11 fantastic photos of Burnley people soaking up the sun as temperatures set to hit record levels

As temperatures soared in Burnley this week everyone was keen to get outdoors and make the most of it.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:11 pm

Our photographer, Kelvin Stuttard, snapped several people enjoying the glorious weather. And there is plenty more to come as weather forecasters have predicted it will get hotter from tomorrow right up until Monday.

So, sun cream and sun hats at the ready for a scorcher of a weekend in sunny Burnley.

Photo special: Burnley people soak up the sun as temperatures soar

Jenny Dunleavy enjoying the swings in Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo special: Burnley people soak up the sun as temperatures soar

Reggie Tibbs (2) with great grandfather, Arthur Widdop in Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo special: Burnley people soak up the sun as temperatures soar

Sallie and Esme (3) Lambert in Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo special: Burnley people soak up the sun as temperatures soar

Carol, Archer, Sophie, Margo, Melanie, Millie and Jonah in Thompson Park, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

