In photos: Students from Burnley High School step onto the red carpet at Crow Wood Hotel for prom night

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:35 BST
Prom night marks the end of five years at high school.

And the special event was celebrated in style at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley for pupils from Burnley High School. Here is a gallery of images from their special night when modes of transport included a horse and a tractor.

.

1. In photos: Burnley High School prom 2025

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. In photos: Burnley High School prom 2025

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. In photos: Burnley High School prom 2025

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. In photos: Burnley High School prom 2025

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsBurnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice