The honour sparked some serious debate, as the town was said to be the third happiest place to live after the historical cities of York and Durham by the Guardian newspaper. It said access to nature, a sense of community and culture on the doorstep were all important features of the market town, as well as a dry sense of humour from the locals.
And while the debate continues about the ‘happy’ status, the town has many features and landmarks to be proud of that we believe should have the spotlight on them. If we have missed anything you believe should feature please email [email protected]
1.
A shot of Memorial Park in Padiham Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2.
Padiham Town Hall. Built in 1938, the grade two listed building is home to the Padiham Archives, a beautiful ballroom where weddings and events are held. It is also the meeting place for Padiham Town Council Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3.
Grove Lane Plantation, Padiham. Once the site of a number of coal mines the plantation is now managed by the Forest of Burnley and is mostly mature mixed woodland and a perfect haven for wildlife. Popular with walkers, there is also a woodland sculpture trail Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4.
Thanks to massive investment in recent years Padiham now has a variety of shops and businesses. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.