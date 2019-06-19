Important voting information for all Burnley residents

Households in the Burnley borough will soon be receiving a form asking them to check whether the information that appears on the electoral register for those living at their address is correct.

The aim of the Household Enquiry Form is to ensure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

People have to be on the electoral register in order to be able to vote in elections.

The forms will be delivered to every household between July 4th and 19th and you must respond, even if there are no changes to be made.

If the information on the form is correct you can confirm the details online or by using the automated telephone or text facility, or by returning the form by post.

If there are changes or additions they can be made online - instructions are on the form - or by completing the form and posting it back. You can’t use the automated phone or text facilities for making changes.

Alison Stirling, elections officer at Burnley Council, said: “Anyone that wants to vote must be registered. To make sure you are able to have your say during elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond to it as promptly as possible.”

It’s particularly important that anyone who has moved address recently looks out for the form and checks whether they are registered.

The updated register of electors will be published in December.

Any residents who have any questions can contact the elections team at 01282 477261 or 477263.

The annual canvass is a statutory duty carried out by all councils across the country.