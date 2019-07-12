Huge new homes plan for site of historic Burnley pub

The site of a landmark former Burnley pub and restaurant is set to become houses.

Plans have been submitted by the San Marco Group to build 20 new homes on the site of the former Bull and Butcher in Manchester Road.

The homes would have access from Rossendale Avenue.

The historic pub was demolished in 2016 following a devastating fire in April of that year.

Plans indicate that the development would include 13 six bedroom two-storey detached houses, six four bedroom three-storey town houses and one five bedroom two-storey detached dwelling.

The building, last used as Indian restaurant Ashoka, had been empty for a number of years, and was bought by the Preston-based San Marco restaurant group with plans for a £3m. conversion and extension to an Italian restaurant.