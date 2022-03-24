How Pendle is tackling the climate emergency

To ensure the borough becomes carbon neutral by 2030, councillors agreed to widen the scope of the Climate Emergency Action Plan at the Policy and Resources meeting.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, who leads on combatting Climate Change for Pendle, explained: “We’re working hard to strengthen our green credentials.

“This includes shortlisting potential sites for community growing initiatives, exploring community renewable energy schemes and trialling lower emission fuel across our fleet.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price is leading Pendle Council's climate change fight

“We need to widen our action plan and work with our partners, businesses, residents and community groups if we’re going to achieve our carbon neutral ambitions.

“There needs to be a shared vision for a carbon neutral Pendle rather than just the council’s target. Climate change should not be seen as someone else’s problem – it’s something we all have a responsibility to act on.”

Pendle Council will expand its climate action plan over the coming months with partners and the community, exploring opportunities for funding to support its implementation.

Since pledging to tackle the environmental crisis, which is affecting us locally, nationally and globally, the council has:

changed its fleet of 44 vehicles, including bin wagons and street sweepers, with every vehicle giving off the lowest emissions possible;

fitted buildings with solar panels, including Nelson Town Hall, Fleet Street depot, Wavelengths, West Craven Leisure Centre and Colne Leisure Centre;

reduced its carbon emissions by 5% every year.

Aidan Stephenson, the council’s Climate Emergency Officer, said: “We’ve exceeded our target to plant 3,000 trees this year by planting 5,000 trees thanks to help from volunteers and Park Friends groups.

“And we’re delighted that we’ve so far approved 15 climate actions grants for schools and community groups for their own climate change initiatives.

“Meanwhile, we’ve explored opportunities for electric vehicle charging points, safe and attractive cycling and walking routes and launched recycling campaigns to encourage residents to recycle more.”

Over the next few months the Climate Emergency Working Group will focus on reducing emissions from the council’s transport fleet and reducing single use plastic within the council and wider community.