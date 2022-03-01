Housing developer that is building new homes in Burnley and Ribble Valley launches Easter egg appeal

As part of a long-standing collaboration, Miller Homes welcomes donations of Easter eggs at its sales centre, before topping up with their own contributions, ready to distribute via Variety North West to children who may not receive any gifts this Easter.

Donations of eggs and treats can be dropped off at the Lancashire sales centres, Montague Place and The Calders which are in Clitheroe and Cliviger respectively. Opening hours for the sales centre are between Thursday-Monday 10:30am – 5:30pm.

Donations can be made up until Friday, April 1st.. After then, they will be collected by Miller Homes, who will add a substantial donation on top of what the community has given before sending them to Variety North West.

Miller Homes The Calders development at Cliviger

Clare Noakes, sales director of Miller Homes North West, said: “Though Miller Homes itself has still been donating Easter eggs in 2020 and 2021, this is the first time in two years that we are opening up the contributions to the public again, and we’re really excited to see what comes through.