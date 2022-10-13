House hunters could snap up this three bedroomed Burnley home up for auction starting at a bargain price of £30,000
As uncertainty mounts around interest rates and mortgages, house hunters in Burnley can grab themselves a real bargain with this three bedroomed semi detached home that is going up for auction with a guide price of £30,000.
By Sue Plunkett
36 minutes ago
Updated
13th Oct 2022, 11:20am
The property in Hargrove Avenue, which requires modernising, is situated off Crow Wood Avenue close to Ightenhill Park and within five minutes of the town centre.
On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room and kitchen. The first floor has three bedrooms and a shower room/wc.
The house has a private driveway and gardens to the front and rear.
The freehold property will go for sale at an online auction on Thursday, October 27th, with London based McHugh Estate Agents and Auctioneers.
