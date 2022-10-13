The property in Hargrove Avenue, which requires modernising, is situated off Crow Wood Avenue close to Ightenhill Park and within five minutes of the town centre.

On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room and kitchen. The first floor has three bedrooms and a shower room/wc.

The house has a private driveway and gardens to the front and rear.

The freehold property will go for sale at an online auction on Thursday, October 27th, with London based McHugh Estate Agents and Auctioneers.

