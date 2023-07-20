Hospice service users to take on 35-mile challenge ahead of The Great Pendleside Trek

They will collectively walk around 80,000 steps over the next six weeks leading up to the The Great Pendleside Trek.

This brand-new event takes place on Saturday, September 9th, starting and finishing at the hospice, to help celebrate 35 years since the charity opened. The trek is a circular 35-mile endurance event and offers 21 or 13-mile options, which will be clearly signposted en-route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service day users will complete their own challenge – The Great Pendleside Patient Trek – in the six-week build up to the event.

Pendleside Hospice will host The Great Pendleside Trek to mark its 35th anniversary.

Julia O’Neill, Pendleside Hospice’s Day Services and Family Support Manager, originally came up with the idea as something fun for them to do.

“Physically, there are barriers to taking part in the trek, but mentally, many of the patients and service users are strong-willed and determined to be a part of something special, and let’s not forget - fun!

“Creating an event solely for our patients and service users gives them independence, a sense of pride, gets them up and active and allows them to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

accomplish something they may not have thought was achievable.

Staff at Pendleside Hospice.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the hospice’s 35th anniversary and bring everyone together: staff members, volunteers, patients, service users, and carers, too!”

Patients from across all areas of the hospice - Inpatients Unit, Hospice at Home and Health, Wellbeing & Rehabilitation - will work together to complete 35 miles collectively. Whether it’s taking a few small solo steps, being guided around the gardens in their wheelchair, or needing to use a walking aid, each

moment counts, and all patients and service users will receive a medal to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen McVey, Chief Executive of Pendleside Hospice, added: “It’s fantastic that our patients, service users and supporters are getting involved and supporting the Hospice for Pendleside’s very special 35th birthday year. We are very grateful for all their support as it enables us to keep delivering our services to those who need our care.”

Day services at Pendleside Hospice.

The official launch date for The Great Pendleside Patient Trek is Monday, July 31st. Registration is now open. Sign up at https://www.pendleside.org.uk/great-pendleside-trek