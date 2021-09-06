Hospice raises a glass to successful Ribble Valley Pub Walk

The Ribble Valley Pub Walk made a comeback this year in aid of the East Lancashire Hospice.

More than 300 people took part in the popular annual event, which was organised by the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale and all money raised will help to support patient care.

Summing up the fundraiser, a spokesman for the East Lancashire Hospice, said: "We are extremely grateful for the support from the community and all those who took part in the Ribble Valley Pub Walk.

This year's RV Pub walk proved a huge success

"The event is always such a great day with a fantastic atmosphere. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale for organising another successful Pub Walk and to our amazing sponsors Intack Self Drive, Blackburn and Loom Loft, Clitheroe for their support. Their corporate sponsorship and involvement on the day has enabled us to raise the maximum funds needed to carry on the invaluable care to patients in our community.