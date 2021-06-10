Honour for man who played leading role in launch of community hub that has helped thousands in Burnley during the pandemic

Phil Jones, who is director of new services at Calico Homes, has received an Outstanding Public Service Certificate in recognition of his services to Burnley’s community covid response.

Phil was selected by ex-Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Lord Wajid Khan to be presented with the prestigious certificate.

Phil was instrumental in establishing Burnley Together, a community hub set up, to help ensure that the most vulnerable in the town receive the support they need.

When Covid-19 lockdown measures were first introduced in the UK last year, several key organisations in the town, including Calico Homes, Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, CVS, Burnley FC in the Community and Burnley Leisure, worked in partnership to create and manage the vital service, which offers a variety of support options.

By bringing these partners, services, and key individuals together during these unprecedented times, Burnley Together has been able to offer help to more than 17,000 contacts during the first year of service.

Phil has played an integral part in this and supported teams from Calico Homes and beyond throughout the past 15 months, along with various other work carried out as part of his role.

Lord Wajid Khan said: “This award is truly well deserved. Phil is an amazing ambassador for Burnley.”

Phil said, “I’m really proud to receive this. I have loved playing my part in Burnley Together, working with some truly amazing people and partners.”