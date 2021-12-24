Homebuilder brings Christmas magic to Ribble Valley children with amazing toy donation

The award-winning homebuilder responded to the appeal from the local Salvation Army that appeared in the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, saying it was seeking children’s toys for its annual Christmas campaign. The builder, known for supporting the communities in which it builds, sent a substantial donation to the charity in time for the packing and issuing of the gifts to children who might otherwise not have received a present this year.

Miller Homes bought a wide range of toys for children aged between 10 and 16, those who the charity noted were the most in need of the donations.

The gifts were sent to the Salvation Army last week and will now be prepared to distribute to the children in time for Christmas as part of its annual appeal, which is now in its 18th year.

Volunteers with the bags of toy donations

Speaking about the donation, Capt. Elizabeth Smith, said: “We were so grateful that Miller Homes reached out to support with our toy appeal, we are now coming to the end and getting the gifts ready for Christmas, so it couldn’t have come at a better time. These gifts will make such a big difference to the lives of those that receive them, families across the region are facing a tough Christmas and we hope this will make their day just that little bit more special.”