Home-made gin art and visits from canine friends keeps residents at Manor House nursing home in Chatburn entertained

From making their own rhubarb gin and creating pictures from an assortment of buttons to baking biscuits and buns, residents at a Ribble Valley nursing home are never stuck for activities to keep them entertained.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

The Manor House nursing home in Chatburn has also been welcoming visits from babies and dogs and they have even held their own church service with hymns chosen by residents.

Carpet bowls, card bingo and word builder are also played regularly and 50th birthday celebrations took place for staff members Lisa and Ann.

One of the residents at Manor House nursing home in Chatburn with one of the dogs who makes regular visits to the homeOne of the residents at Manor House nursing home in Chatburn with one of the dogs who makes regular visits to the home
