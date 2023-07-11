Home-made gin art and visits from canine friends keeps residents at Manor House nursing home in Chatburn entertained
From making their own rhubarb gin and creating pictures from an assortment of buttons to baking biscuits and buns, residents at a Ribble Valley nursing home are never stuck for activities to keep them entertained.
The Manor House nursing home in Chatburn has also been welcoming visits from babies and dogs and they have even held their own church service with hymns chosen by residents.
Carpet bowls, card bingo and word builder are also played regularly and 50th birthday celebrations took place for staff members Lisa and Ann.