Nick Barrett is planning on doing the walk during May half term and will be leaving Waterfoot at 8pm, taking in the sights of Rawtenstall, Hapton, Simonstone, Clitheroe, Colne, Worsthorne, Cliviger and back to Waterfoot, hopefully completing 50 miles in 24 hours.

The money raised will go to the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund to help fund holiday and after school clubs for the pupils of Holly Grove School who all have learning difficulties and/or disabilities.

Holly Grove pupil Georgia was just nine-years-old when she died in 2009 after many years of poor health.

Holly Grove School worker Nick Barrett

Inspired to preserve her memory and help her peers and other children at the specialist school, Georgia's parents Mel and Tim Fourie set up The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund which has since raised thousands of pounds.