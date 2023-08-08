News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Historic Burnley butchers Haffners enjoys double celebration in the Great Taste Awards 2023

A historic Burnley butchers has scooped two awards in the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.
By Laura Longworth
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Haffners, which opened in the town in 1889, was accredited in the Great Taste Awards 2023 for its pork pie and meat and onion pie.

Ted Cockett, Haffners’ Managing Director, said: “We’re really chuffed to have won such prestigious industry awards for our pork pie and meat and onion pie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s the first Great Taste awards we’ve entered as new Haffner owners and to know that the quality of Burnley’s finest pies has been maintained under our watch is fantastic.

Ted Cockett, Haffners’ managing director, outside the butchers in Keirby Walk, Burnley.Ted Cockett, Haffners’ managing director, outside the butchers in Keirby Walk, Burnley.
Ted Cockett, Haffners’ managing director, outside the butchers in Keirby Walk, Burnley.

“We won an award for our meat and potato pie at the British Pie Awards earlier this year, so that makes a hat trick of accolades in our first year as owners.

“These judges really are at the top of their game, so to receive such positive comments from them is incredible.

“We have our eyes on the three stars next year!”

Related topics:Burnley