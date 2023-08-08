A historic Burnley butchers has scooped two awards in the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Haffners, which opened in the town in 1889, was accredited in the Great Taste Awards 2023 for its pork pie and meat and onion pie.

Ted Cockett, Haffners’ Managing Director, said: “We’re really chuffed to have won such prestigious industry awards for our pork pie and meat and onion pie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the first Great Taste awards we’ve entered as new Haffner owners and to know that the quality of Burnley’s finest pies has been maintained under our watch is fantastic.

Ted Cockett, Haffners’ managing director, outside the butchers in Keirby Walk, Burnley.

“We won an award for our meat and potato pie at the British Pie Awards earlier this year, so that makes a hat trick of accolades in our first year as owners.

“These judges really are at the top of their game, so to receive such positive comments from them is incredible.