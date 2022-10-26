Here's some classic Burnley slang shared by Radio 1 DJ and Clarets fan Jordan North on Twitter
Radio 1 DJ Jordan North took to Twitter to share a meme about Burnley slang.
The Burnley FC fan, who has 175.3K Twitter followers, spoke in classic Burnley tongue by adding that the meme “has proper cracked me up”.
Some of the golden lines shared by the presenter, who was runner-up on the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, include:
“skriking” (crying);
“goint” (I’m going to);
“plazzy” (plastic);
“choddy” (chewing gum);
“teacake” (barm/bap/cob);
“skenning” (looking at);
“feightin” (fighting);
“flobbin” (spitting);
“peg it” (run);
“whose is thisus” (who does this belong to);
“gerrit reight” (get it right).
Twitter users from the Burnley area commented to add their own examples of local lingo, like “Tintintin” (It isn't in the tin), while one of Jordan's followers suggested he should try to teach the phrases to his fellow podcast host, William Hanson.
Pictured are some more cracking Burnley lines – which ones do you and your friends use?