The Burnley FC fan, who has 175.3K Twitter followers, spoke in classic Burnley tongue by adding that the meme “has proper cracked me up”.

Some of the golden lines shared by the presenter, who was runner-up on the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, include:

“skriking” (crying);

Jordan North celebrating the end of his 100-mile rowing challenge in aid of Comic Relief earlier this year. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“goint” (I’m going to);

“plazzy” (plastic);

“choddy” (chewing gum);

“teacake” (barm/bap/cob);

Some of the examples of Burnley slang shared by Radio 1 DJ Jordan North on Twitter.

“skenning” (looking at);

“feightin” (fighting);

“flobbin” (spitting);

“peg it” (run);

“whose is thisus” (who does this belong to);

“gerrit reight” (get it right).

Twitter users from the Burnley area commented to add their own examples of local lingo, like “Tintintin” (It isn't in the tin), while one of Jordan's followers suggested he should try to teach the phrases to his fellow podcast host, William Hanson.

