A Pendle pop-punk band has hit 1,000 streams on Spotify after launching its debut EP.

Benihana released No Rubbish – inspired by legends across the pop-punk scene – last Friday. The three-track album – consisting of songs Trick, Where’ve You Been? and Falling – was recorded and mixed last summer by Matt Heap at Suff Studio in Colne and mastered by Grant Berry at Fader Mastering.

It is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Youtube Music and Apple Music.

As the four-piece gears up for an electric summer of gigs, we tell you everything you need to know about the band:

Who makes up Benihana?

It is formed of four friends:

Emmott Garnett - lead vocals, rhythm guitar;

Rob Idle - lead guitar, backing vocals;

Matt Soulsby - bass guitar;

Mat Millington - drums, backing vocals.

Why did they create the band?

The pals wanted to reconnect with their teenage years, covering the classic pop-punk songs from the late ‘90s and early 2000s that had been the soundtrack to their youth.

As well as paying tribute to their teenage idols, they also write their own anthemic original music.

What are their musical backgrounds?

Emmott and Matt S were part of folk-punk band The Folkestra, gigging extensively around the UK and even into France. They also released the album Gavel and Dagger in 2015.

Rob and Mat were part of Barnoldswick indie band Tyro who played a battle of the bands with The Lottery Winners.

Where can I follow the band on social media?

benihanaband | Instagram, Facebook | Linktree