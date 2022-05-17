Charles and Enid Bostock of Glasson Dock in Lancaster

Here are some of Lancashire's biggest winners over the years in the People's Postcode Lottery

Lancashire residents have had their fair share of Postcode Lottery wins over the years.

Some big prizes have been scooped in the county with the biggest win coming for Charles Bostock, 77, and his wife Enid, from Lancaster, who collected a staggering £273,460 in 2017.

Here are some of the other big winners from Lancashire over the years …

1. Glasson Dock - Lancaster

Residents of Glasson Dock in Lancaster shared a £3million windfall in 2017

2. Charnock Richard

Janet Langson, of Charnock Richard, won a share of £90,000 with another neighbour last year

3. Chorley

Fourteen families from Chorley pocketed £30,000 each in December last year including Kenneth Williams and partner Ani

4. St Annes

Two neighbours in St Annes won £30,000 each in April last year. One of them was Julie Henderson, above

