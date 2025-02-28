Some have become so familiar that you may have even forgotten they still exist.
See our photo gallery for 16 of the town’s forgotten landmarks.
1. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
"Looking to the Future", a sculpture outside Burnley Library commissioned by Burnley & District Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its centenary year. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Mill girl and calf in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Mill girl and calf in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Anchor at Anchor Retail Park in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Anchor at Anchor Retail Park in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. The site of the Russian Cannons in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The site of the Russian Cannons in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard