Here are 16 forgotten Burnley landmarks

By Laura Longworth
Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:11 BST
Have you seen every landmark in Burnley?

Some have become so familiar that you may have even forgotten they still exist.

See our photo gallery for 16 of the town’s forgotten landmarks.

"Looking to the Future", a sculpture outside Burnley Library commissioned by Burnley & District Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its centenary year. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Looking to the Future", a sculpture outside Burnley Library commissioned by Burnley & District Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its centenary year. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Mill girl and calf in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Mill girl and calf in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mill girl and calf in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Anchor at Anchor Retail Park in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Anchor at Anchor Retail Park in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Anchor at Anchor Retail Park in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
The site of the Russian Cannons in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. The site of the Russian Cannons in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The site of the Russian Cannons in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice