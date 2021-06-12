Heartbroken family of Pendle teenager who died after a bicycle accident pay tribute to their 'priceless gift'

Police were called around 8pm on Tuesday (June 8th) to Southfield Street, Nelson following a report that a man riding a bicycle had gone into a wall.

It is believed that the cyclist – 18-year-old Mohammed Ali Minhas from Nelson – had been riding a bicycle down Holly Street and collided with stone wall at speed.

He was initially taken to Royal Preston Hospital with significant head injuries, but died there the following day (June 9th). No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Mohammed Ali Minhas has been described as a caring, loyal and funny individual who always remained cheerful

Mr Minhas’ family have paid the following tribute to him: “Mohammed Ali Minhas was not only a precious brother, son and friend; he was most importantly a priceless gift to us all.

“He was a kind, compassionate, loving soul as well as a protective, caring, loyal and funny individual to each and everyone of us. Words can’t describe how cherished he was.

“His loss has not only affected those close to him, but it has shook us all in very profound ways that words can’t describe.

“Mohammed Ali also had very huge ambitions in which he was determined to achieve. Only in this past year did he began to edit videos, and he successfully got into university in the hopes of becoming an animator. He loved to beatbox, play video games and spend his valuable time with the people he loved the most.

“Whenever Mohammed Ali was with us, he never failed to make us laugh; yet despite his playful personality he was an extremely hard worker. He always remained cheerful and resilient even when times were tough. He was always there for everyone whenever we needed him.

"In his short 18 years of life, he brought so many smiles to all of our faces, and we will always cherish the memories we have with him for the rest of our lives."

“We will never forget you Mohammed Ali, and we hope you are in a better place now and at peace. Your family misses you very dearly as well as your friends; gone but never forgotten.

"Surely we belong to Allah, and to him we shall return" - Quran

We are continuing to ask anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. You can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1410 of June 8th, 2021.