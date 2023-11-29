News you can trust since 1877
Healthier Heroes CIC: 34 brilliant photos of people attending veterans charity's masquerade ball at Burnley Football Club

Hundreds of Burnley folk have dressed to the nines to raise money for a good cause.
By Laura Longworth
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT

Healthier Heroes CIC hosted its annual ball with a masquerade theme at Burnley Football Club last weekend.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham and Pendle MP Andrew Stevenson were among the 250 guests who turned up to show their support and help raise nearly £22,000 for the veterans’ charity, with donations still to come in from the auction.

Music agency It's Live provided a saxophonist to entertain the crowds while a disco and DJ set kept them dancing until late.

Guests also enjoyed welcome drinks and a three-course meal provided by Burnley Football Club, as well as a silent auction run by Impulse Decisions.

Here are 34 cracking photos of people enjoying the glittering event:

Guests attending Healthier Heroes Ball 2023 at Burnley Football Club. Credit: Vicky Leigh Photography.

1. Healthier Heroes Ball 2023, Burnley

Guests attending Healthier Heroes Ball 2023 at Burnley Football Club. Credit: Vicky Leigh Photography. Photo: Vicky Leigh Photography

