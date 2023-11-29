Hundreds of Burnley folk have dressed to the nines to raise money for a good cause.

Healthier Heroes CIC hosted its annual ball with a masquerade theme at Burnley Football Club last weekend.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham and Pendle MP Andrew Stevenson were among the 250 guests who turned up to show their support and help raise nearly £22,000 for the veterans’ charity, with donations still to come in from the auction.

Music agency It's Live provided a saxophonist to entertain the crowds while a disco and DJ set kept them dancing until late.

Guests also enjoyed welcome drinks and a three-course meal provided by Burnley Football Club, as well as a silent auction run by Impulse Decisions.

Here are 34 cracking photos of people enjoying the glittering event:

