A young woman from Padiham will meet with Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, following a request by her MP, Oliver Ryan, as she seeks to raise her ongoing struggle to access fertility treatment in the aftermath of her recovery from cancer.

Mollie Mulheron was diagnosed with an aggressive and advanced form of blood cancer when she was just 24, with a melon-sized tumour engulfing her heart and left lung.

The severity of her condition meant she had to begin emergency chemotherapy immediately, leaving no time for egg freezing - an option often recommended to preserve fertility before such treatment.

Now 26 and in remission for two years, Mollie is healthy enough to undergo fertility treatment to freeze her eggs, something that her oncologists and fertility specialists recommend. However, her window of opportunity is narrow. Doctors have advised that due to the impact of chemotherapy, she is likely to enter early menopause by the age of 30. Fertility treatment must happen soon while her eggs remain viable.

Padiham woman Mollie Mulheron

Despite this, the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) has twice denied Mollie access to fertility preservation treatment. Their rationale is that such procedures should have been done prior to chemotherapy - something Mollie was unable to undergo due to the life-threatening urgency of her treatment.

Frustrated and facing repeated rejection, Mollie turned to local MP Oliver Ryan for support. In Parliament, Oliver Ryan MP raised her case directly and requested a meeting with Secretary Wes Streeting to discuss access to fertility treatment for cancer survivors like Mollie.

“Mollie contacted me after exhausting all options with the ICB,” Mr Ryan said. “After enduring such a harrowing experience with cancer, she should not be forced to fight for her right to explore motherhood. It’s unacceptable to suggest she should have had the treatment during such a traumatic time, especially when doctors feared she would not survive. She deserves the chance to plan for a future family, and I’m pleased that the Secretary of State has agreed to meet with us to discuss her case.”

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan raised Mollie's issue in Parliament

Mollie expressed her gratitude, stating: “I appreciate Oliver’s support through this challenging process. Despite the setbacks from the ICB, I won’t give up on my right to access fertility treatment. I’m thrilled that Wes Streeting has agreed to meet with me, and I’m hopeful this will lead to real progress.”

Mr Ryan reaffirmed his ongoing commitment, saying: “What Mollie has endured is unimaginable. I’m proud to stand by her and will continue to do everything I can to help ensure she gets the support she needs. This is about doing what’s right - for Mollie, and for others facing similar battles.”