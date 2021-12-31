Have your say on state of Burnley's roads

The council's highways team have made marked improvements in the service this year, as well as reducing the impact of their work on the environment.

Since January 1st 2021, Lancashire County Council' s highways service have -

- Fixed almost 45,000 potholes, a 12.5% increase on the same period last year.

Have your say on the state of our roads

- Installed 4,000 new Salix LED lanterns on streetlights. These will help the county council to reduce its energy consumption by £180,000 a year and CO2 by 25% on the previous year.

- Repaired over 3,000 faults on street lights that have caused a light to be out.

- Saved approximately 4,450t of CO2 by switching to the use of warm mix asphalt, which equates to over 1,027,670,263 miles driven by an average family car

County Coun. Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I'd like to thank the team for working so hard this year in delivering an excellent service to our residents, and don't forget that they will still be out maintaining our roads over the festive period so that we can all travel safely.

"We have been supplementing our existing repair techniques to fix potholes with new, innovative methods and this year we have been trialling overbanding, which uses preformed tape over the edges of pothole repairs. A gas torch is used to heat the tape and this creates a strong, skid-resistant waterproof seal. This technique has been proven to provide longer lasting pothole repairs so we will be rolling this out throughout the county next year.

"We are also continuing to reduce our carbon footprint across our work, including converting to LED street lighting and recycling material that would once have gone to waste while improving road surfaces.

"We are always keen to get feedback on our service to improve even further, so if you haven't done so yet, please complete our online highways survey and let us know what you think before the end of February."

The council is asking as many people as possible to complete an online highways survey to rate the county's roads.

The national highways survey results are used to help plan and prioritise future work.