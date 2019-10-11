Have your say on policing in Clitheroe

Local residents are being invited to come forward and talk about how their area can be better policed.

Clitheroe Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding a meeting in the committee room at the Ribble Valley Council Chamber on Church Walk.

This month’s meeting will take place on Wednesday (October 16th) between 7 and 8pm.

A police spokesman said: "The purpose of the meetings is to allow members of the public to come and speak with their local neighbourhood policing team and to raise any community issues they may be concerned about. Residents can come and go as they please between 7pm and 8pm, there is no obligation to stay for the whole hour."

If anybody has any questions about these meetings, they can e-mail PCSO Natasha Harris on 7083@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.