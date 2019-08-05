Hard-working Burnley man finally retires at 72

Seven years after most people have retired from work, Burnley man Steve Smith has designed his last kitchen.

Steve (72) from Briercliffe, has worked for kitchen, bedroom and bathroom manufacturer J and J Ormerod in Bacup for 14 years.

He has seen many changes since he started in the design business around 40 years ago, not least the introduction of Computer Aided Design into the industry.

Steve started designing for Kitchens Direct and has worked with retail manager at JJO, Sharon Mawdesley, for around the last 25 years.

They then both spent around five years at Norwood Interiors, in Brighouse, a JJO supplier, before Sharon headhunted him after she took the JJO position.

He said: “We have had a good laugh in the office and I have loved every minute of it.

“I didn’t want to retire when I was 65 because I didn’t want to get bored so I just kept on working. Over the years I have designed 750 kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms for the company and now I have done my whack.

“At 68 I decided to cut down to just three days a week and now I have decided it is time to retire. If you are fit enough to work and want to do it then just carry on.”

Steve has been based at Rossendale Interiors in Newchurch Road, Stacksteads, which is where a Jacob’s Join buffet was held.

Sharon said: “When I got this role, two weeks later I rang Steve and brought him in to work with me. We have always moved in the same circles.”

Steve’s granddaughter is currently on a gap year and is fruit picking in Australia and he is planning to visit her in November.

He sadly lost his wife of 50 years 18 months ago.

Steve added: “I will be spending more time on the golf course and will be taking my dog for more walks. I will miss coming here. I have never done as long working in any of the other places so that says something.

“I will also be watching Burnley as well as going on more holidays.”