Socks, a 12-year-old neutered house cat, has been missing from Hapton since 5-45am on Tuesday, September 20th.

He is a large tabby and white cat with a distinct all-white nose/muzzle, and white front and back paws/legs, and striped tail.

Amy Weeks, his owner, says her “worst nightmare happened” when Socks escaped while relatives were pet-sitting at her home as she was celebrating her 30th birthday on holiday. She booked the first flight home in the hopes he would come back to her voice but it has now been five weeks since he went missing and Amy says “it's only getting harder” to find him.

Socks, a 12-year-old neutered house cat, has been missing from Hapton since 5-45am on Tuesday, September 20th.

She has tried thermal drones, set traps, and set up numerous nightly ring doorbells in various locations.

Amy said: “We hardly sleep as we are trawling the streets in the early hours of the morning, we have checked all neighbours’ houses, gardens, sheds etc, we have posted out over 500 leaflets, we have put up posters on all lampposts in the area and despite all this we have had nothing at all.”

Amy is asking people to please check all outbuildings, sheds, garages, gardens, under cars, behind bins, up trees, and on roofs etc.

She requests that people do not shout Socks’ name or chase him as it might scare him away but to take a picture if they can and contact her on 07951768598.

Advertisement Hide Ad