Happy first birthday to Colne Youth Action Group

A cycling session

Chairman of the Trustees, Sarah Cockburn-Price, described it as "a whirlwind of a year."

She said: "During the spring and summer we offered young people the opportunity to engage in diverse activities, including: football, biking, horticulture, canoeing, pizza making, boxing, martial arts and boot camp.

"Now we are in a new era under the experienced eye of our senior youth worker, Karen Howarth, and we expect to offer even more fun and enriching activities. We’d like to thank all those who have volunteered with us and would like to encourage more to do so, as our membership is growing.”

CYAG is currently offering two activities each week, martial arts at LBS Cottontree between noon and 1pm on Saturdays and Friday Night Football at Fisher More at 5-45pm.

The charity is poised to announce its winter programme of activities for 10-16 year olds who live, or go to school in, Colne Trawden, Laneshaw Bridge or Foulridge.

Trustee and treasurer, David Cockburn-Price commented: “Our deal with the young people is that annual membership costs just £3 and so far, thanks to our funders, we have been able to offer all our activities for free.

"We are so grateful to the Colne Business Improvement District, who have donated £10,000, Colne Town Council, who have promised to underwrite the purchase of our mobile flood lights, Trawden Parish Council who donated £5,000, Laneshaw Bridge Parish Council, who donated £3,000, Foulridge Parish Council, who donated £2,000, ASDA who have just bought us a table tennis table, an air hockey table and a table football table.

"Lots of Colne councillors have also bought us sports equipment from their councillor pots, the Woodland Trust which is funding a 420 sapling hedge on Byron Road and XLCR which funded 15 trees on Byron Road and a Community Orchard which we hope to plant this winter. Our suppliers have also given us big discounts, especially Samba Sorts and Barcham Trees and the schools have generously allowed us to use their facilities for free.”

CYAG is currently in formal lease negotiations with Lancashire County Council regarding the former Youth Zone building on Byron Road.