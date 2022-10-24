HAPPA Novelty Dog Show: Meet the adorable winners of this pup-tastic fundraiser at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley
Calling all dog lovers to meet HAPPA’s award-winning canine friends.
More than 60 dogs competed in the charity’s second Novelty Dog Show of the year at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley earlier this month.
From magnificent mongrels to gorgeous golden retrievers, a whole host of different sizes, colours and breeds competed to get their paws on some fantastic prizes in nine fun classes ranging from Best Puppy to Autumnal Fancy Dress.
The pup-tastic event raised more than £2,200 for the horse and pony rescue.
All first and second places were entered into a Grand Finale where the overall Champion title was awarded to an adorable puppy called Boris, while Reserve Champion was awarded to a handsome young dog named Ned.
The winners were: Most Handsome Dog: Stanley; Prettiest Bitch: Penny; Cutest Puppy: Boris; Overall Show Champion: Boris; Best Veteran: Madge;
Fancy Dress: Gregg; Junior Handler: Pippa and Evie; Best Rescue: Pixie; and Waggiest Tail: Pip.
Read on to meet some of the beautiful dogs who stole the show: