HAPPA Novelty Dog Show: Meet the adorable winners of this pup-tastic fundraiser at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley

Calling all dog lovers to meet HAPPA’s award-winning canine friends.

By Laura Longworth
29 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 5:01pm

More than 60 dogs competed in the charity’s second Novelty Dog Show of the year at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley earlier this month.

From magnificent mongrels to gorgeous golden retrievers, a whole host of different sizes, colours and breeds competed to get their paws on some fantastic prizes in nine fun classes ranging from Best Puppy to Autumnal Fancy Dress.

The pup-tastic event raised more than £2,200 for the horse and pony rescue.

All first and second places were entered into a Grand Finale where the overall Champion title was awarded to an adorable puppy called Boris, while Reserve Champion was awarded to a handsome young dog named Ned.

The winners were: Most Handsome Dog: Stanley; Prettiest Bitch: Penny; Cutest Puppy: Boris; Overall Show Champion: Boris; Best Veteran: Madge;

Fancy Dress: Gregg; Junior Handler: Pippa and Evie; Best Rescue: Pixie; and Waggiest Tail: Pip.

Read on to meet some of the beautiful dogs who stole the show:

1. Fancy Dress

Gregg (named after Greggs sausage rolls) took first prize in the Fancy Dress category. The 13-weeks-old Miniature Dachshund is pet to Thomas, Max and Nola from Padiham.

Photo: HAPPA

2. Prettiest Bitch

Runner-up in the Prettiest Bitch category was River.

Photo: HAPPA

3. Cutest Puppy

Burnley's own Boris who lives at No. 10 is a 16-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Boris (whose actual house number is No. 10 where he lives with his owner Karen) was named Cutest Puppy. The puppy is a bundle of fun, a lovely new addition to the family who loves to steal things, especially tissue. Boris went on to win the Overall Show Champion.

Photo: HAPPA

4. Most Appealing Eyes

Cocker Spaniel Ned had his eye firmly set on one coveted award in particular. And there was perhaps no-one more suitable for the Most Appealing Eyes category than him. The one-year-old pooch is known as the street security where he lives with his owners Katy and Thea as he is forever sitting at the window watching the world go by and doesn't miss a thing. Ned also went on to take Reserve Overall Champion. Ned went on to take Reserve Overall Champion

Photo: HAPPA

