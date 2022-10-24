4. Most Appealing Eyes

Cocker Spaniel Ned had his eye firmly set on one coveted award in particular. And there was perhaps no-one more suitable for the Most Appealing Eyes category than him. The one-year-old pooch is known as the street security where he lives with his owners Katy and Thea as he is forever sitting at the window watching the world go by and doesn't miss a thing. Ned also went on to take Reserve Overall Champion. Ned went on to take Reserve Overall Champion

Photo: HAPPA