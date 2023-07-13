The BIBAS organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce are now in their 15th year.

Featuring 20 categories, the awards recognise and reward the achievements of Lancashire’s businesses large and small, their people, and the contribution they make to the county and its economic wellbeing.

Sarah Arthur, HAPPA chief executive, said: “HAPPA has been part of the Lancashire landscape for nearly 50 years.

HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) are delighted to announce that they have made it through to the finals of the Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs), in the categories Community Business of the Year and Apprentice Team of the Year.

“The charity strives to give a second chance to neglected, abused and unwanted equines through rescue, rehabilitation, rehoming, and education. HAPPA have been able to help thousands of horses, ponies, and donkeys across the county and beyond and welcome thousands of visitors at Shores Hey Farm this year.

“The charity has continued to adapt to change and rise to the challenges it has faced ensuring it can continue to be there, not only for the equines whose lives we save, but the public who rely on us for the service we provide.

“To be recognised for the skills, knowledge, and determination of all involved by making it through as finalists in the Community Business of the Year really means a great deal to the charity.

“I am also extremely proud of our nomination in the Apprentice Team of the Year as this has been a new venture for the charity. Within the past 18 months we have recruited seven apprentices across our team who enable the Charity to develop during challenging times.

“The charity would not be able to fill these skill gaps with large salaries, so apprenticeships were the perfect solution to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the Team, enabling the charity to not only survive but thrive.

“There are so many deserving businesses and third sector organisations across the county, and it is fantastic to see such a range represented in the BIBAs Awards. I want to wish all the nominees the very best of luck.”