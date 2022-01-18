Haggis at the ready as Whalley prepares for Burns Night celebrations

Burns Night celebrations will take place at The Dog Inn, Whalley, on Tuesday, January 25th, to celebrate the life and work of legendary Ayrshire poet Robert Burns.

Entertainment will be provided by members of the Accrington Pipe Band as guests tuck into a supper of haggis, neeps, tatties and a wee dram!

The event begins at 8pm and tickets are priced £10 per person.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations will take place at The Dog Inn, Whalley. Photo: Google Images