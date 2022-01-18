Haggis at the ready as Whalley prepares for Burns Night celebrations
Villagers in Whalley are set to hit the high notes as they sing Auld Lang Syne in celebration of a Scottish legend.
Burns Night celebrations will take place at The Dog Inn, Whalley, on Tuesday, January 25th, to celebrate the life and work of legendary Ayrshire poet Robert Burns.
Entertainment will be provided by members of the Accrington Pipe Band as guests tuck into a supper of haggis, neeps, tatties and a wee dram!
The event begins at 8pm and tickets are priced £10 per person.
One of the organisers said: "Early booking and payment is essential as numbers are limited."