Liam McFarlane began the challenge at 4pm at the gym he owns, LM Fitness in Colne, at 4pm on Good Friday and he was joined by coaches Steve Backhouse, Terry Hartley, Louis Riley-Brazier and Zoe Woof, along with gym member Joe Venton.

They completed a workout on the hour, every hour, right through to Saturday afternoon in a bid to money for the family of Danielle Harker, the young mum from Burnley who died aged just 33, after a courageous battle against bowel cancer.

Friends and family spurred on the team with visits and they even received a visit from the Mayor of Pendle Coun.Neil Butterworth.

The team from LM Fitness before the start of their 24 hour challenge

For Liam the event was especially close to his heart as he was best man at Danielle's wedding when she tied the knot with her husband, Anthony.

Danielle's battle touched the hearts of people across the borough and a fund raising campaign set up to help the family, including her two children, three-year-old Shae and two-year-old Arlo, has raised over £20,000.]

Hundreds turned up for a fun day in her memory and local businesses and organisations have helped out with donations of prizes for several raffles and auctions to help boost the total raised.

The Mayor of Pendle Coun. Neil Butterworth went along to give the team some moral support for the 24 hour fitness challenge

Danielle's funeral took place yesterday and mourners paid their respects wearing yellow items and also yellow heart badges as a representation of the sunshine that she brought to everyone's lives.