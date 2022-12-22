Gym-goers and newcomers invited to kickstart New Year's resolutions with free fitness open day in Ribble Valley

The event, which is open to both members and non-members, will be held at their Ribble Valley hub in Edisford Road on Saturday, January 7 between 8am and 4pm.

A wide range of classes and activities will be available for attendees to sample free of charge, though people are being advised to book well in advance due to demand.

Each fitness class will last up to half-an-hour or 45 minutes and will be taken by at least one of Roefield's fully qualified fitness instructors.

Gym-goers are put through their paces by a fitness instructor at Roefield Leisure Centre

Classes include: body combat, tai chi, pilates, yoga, zumba, fitness come dancing and a range of others, including low, medium and high impact programmes.

Free inductions, gym sessions and group personnel training will also be available as well as the opportunity to meet personal trainers to discuss concerns about health and achieving specific goals.

The Let’s Live Life team will also be delivering taster sessions from their timetable.

This is a scheme for seniors and anyone who is recovering from injuries or has had health issues. The emphasis is on rehabilitation, improving strength, mobility, well being or just having fun while taking part in exercise.

A personal trainer guides a gym-goer through a workout at Roefield Leisure in Clitheroe

For anyone attending on the day they can take advantage of a free seven day pass and a discount on a 12-month membership. For advance booking and a place on the event call Roefield on 01200 442188 and for the full timetable of activities visit: www.roefield.com/open-day.

