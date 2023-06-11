News you can trust since 1877
Guests flock to open day for new home of Burnley's TEAM RISE project for disadvantaged adults

A Burnley based group for vulnerable and disadvantaged adults has welcomed guests to its brand new home in a special open day.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jun 2023, 20:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 20:51 BST

TEAM RISE is now based at Back Richard Street in Brierfield in a spacious new building boasting a range of features including a professional kitchen which will allow members to develop their culinary skills, a games room and a huge garden that has been given a face-lift thanks to the group’s gardening club.

A garage attached to the premises will also be transformed into a gym.

TEAM RISE project for vulnerable adults held an open day at its new home in BrierfieldTEAM RISE project for vulnerable adults held an open day at its new home in Brierfield
