Guests flock to open day for new home of Burnley's TEAM RISE project for disadvantaged adults
A Burnley based group for vulnerable and disadvantaged adults has welcomed guests to its brand new home in a special open day.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jun 2023, 20:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 20:51 BST
TEAM RISE is now based at Back Richard Street in Brierfield in a spacious new building boasting a range of features including a professional kitchen which will allow members to develop their culinary skills, a games room and a huge garden that has been given a face-lift thanks to the group’s gardening club.
A garage attached to the premises will also be transformed into a gym.