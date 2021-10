And Lancashire County Council have again asked for your suggestions after adding nine new gritters to their fleet of 45 ahead of winter.

They’ve already got Basil Salty, Gritasaurus, Captain Snow, Holly Chilloughby and Albert Icestein on hand so is it time for Professor Chris Gritty or Nicole Saltslinger?

You can enter LCC’s competition to name a new gritter by Friday, October 29.Full entry details can be found HERE and we’ve rounded up some of the best suggestions below.

1. Jane Fr'Austen One for the more literary among you. A classical choice for sure.

2. Old man Marley He's the dude out of Home Alone and he literally shovels snow.

3. Snow Patrol Does exactly what it says on the tin.

4. Nicole Saltslinger A bit of diva with your gritter?