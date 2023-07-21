News you can trust since 1877
Great Mitton Hall: historic Ribble Valley hall to open its garden in aid of HAPPA, Combat Stress and The Walking Wounded

The garden at Great Mitton Hall will open to the public next month in aid of a trio of charities.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

The garden of this stunning 14th Century hall in Mitton Road, Great Mitton near Clitheroe, will be open for viewing on Saturday and Sunday, August 5th and 6th, from 1pm to 5pm.

All funds raised will go to HAPPA, Combat Stress and The Walking Wounded.

The team at the hall hope to beat last year’s impressive total of more than £5,000.

The garden at Great Mitton Hall near Clitheroe will open to the public next month.The garden at Great Mitton Hall near Clitheroe will open to the public next month.
Visitors can enjoy the Parterre and the fishpond with more than 100 fish of various colours and varieties, as well as visiting the chickens, an insect house, a summer house, model deer, eagle, and owls, all while enjoying gorgeous views over the Ribble Valley countryside.

Shoppers can also get their hands on a range of goodies at stalls selling plants, books, bric a brac, mystery prizes and tea and cakes.

