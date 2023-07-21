The garden of this stunning 14th Century hall in Mitton Road, Great Mitton near Clitheroe, will be open for viewing on Saturday and Sunday, August 5th and 6th, from 1pm to 5pm.

All funds raised will go to HAPPA, Combat Stress and The Walking Wounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at the hall hope to beat last year’s impressive total of more than £5,000.

The garden at Great Mitton Hall near Clitheroe will open to the public next month.

Visitors can enjoy the Parterre and the fishpond with more than 100 fish of various colours and varieties, as well as visiting the chickens, an insect house, a summer house, model deer, eagle, and owls, all while enjoying gorgeous views over the Ribble Valley countryside.