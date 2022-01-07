Grant boost for Ribble Valley community groups

Applications will be considered by each county councillor

The initiative, called the Local Member Grants Scheme, will see each county councillor being given an annual budget so they can provide funds to groups in their area.

These grants can be used to fund everything from games equipment and books, to computer tablets or trips out.

Each councillor will have a budget of £500 initially to cover grants handed out from January to March 2022. In April 2022, an annual budget of £2,000 will be introduced.

Grants will range from £100 upwards and go towards specific projects that benefit the community. They cannot be used to cover running costs.

Applications will be considered by each county councillor and must fit in with the council's priorities, particularly 'caring for the vulnerable' and 'protecting the environment'.

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: "Voluntary, community and faith groups do some tremendous work making a real difference to people's lives.

"Volunteers work tirelessly, running schemes from knit and natter sessions and gardening groups, to after school activities to help children stay active.

"We know that a little funding can go a long way, so we've re-introduced these small grants to help groups with projects that will bring real benefits to their community, whether they're buying computer tablets to help young people or purchasing chess sets for games groups.

"Our county councillors know their areas inside out and they will have their say over which groups get the funding.

"These grants will help groups to continue their vital work at the heart of communities across Lancashire."