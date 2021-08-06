Grab a bargain at Burnley recycling centre's new reuse shop

(Left to right) Jane Hardy-Jones and Janine Lund, both waste management officers, Sue Blanchflower, who works in the shop, and County Coun. Shaun Turner.

The Reuse360 shop, which opened this week, is packed full of useful items at low prices, with everything from homeware, books, clothes, toys, sports equipment and musical instruments for sale.

Located on the exit to the current site with a new parking area allowing people to pull over and browse, the shop been opened by Lancashire County Council to ensure decent items don't get wasted, helping the environment and providing a source of low-cost goods for people.

Anyone visiting Burnley recycling centre with something they no longer want but which could be reused is asked to give it to a member of staff rather than throw it in the skip.

County Coun. Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "It's great to recycle but even better to reuse, ensuring we don't waste energy and raw materials producing new goods when those we've already got still have plenty of life left in them.

"A significant proportion of household waste is now seen as a valuable resource which can be reused and reconditioned before we even start to think about recycling as the next step. Increasing reuse also contributes towards the county council's goal to reduce the impact of our services to net zero carbon.

"I have already visited the new shop and was really amazed at what people throw away. There's a little bit of everything on sale, and I'd challenge anyone not to find something which interests them.

"We've got some great quality furniture, new and second-hand clothes and shoes, all sorts of children's toys and games, and all kinds of musical instruments – even a set of bagpipes.

"Our staff have done a great job of setting up the reuse shop to display all the goods at their best – I'd urge everyone to support it by donating good quality items, and taking a look around next time they visit the recycling centre."

The reuse shop is currently operating with precautions in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. As part of this, the shop will only accept card payments for now.

The county council is also offering volunteering opportunities in the shop for local people through the Lancashire Volunteer Partnership. You can find details online at https://lancsvp.org.uk/opportunities/burnleyreuseassistant/.

Burnley Household Waste Recycling Centre is located in Balderstone Lane, on the Heasandford Industrial Estate.