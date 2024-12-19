More households face homelessness in Burnley.

The council supported 162 households threatened by or experiencing homelessness from April to June this year – a more than 10% increase on the same period the year before.

It also gave general housing advice to 474 from April to June.

Meanwhile, 23 were living in temporary accommodation as of June. However, the council accommodated 32 throughout the same month.

The stats come as the Government pledges the largest ever cash boost – almost £1b. – for councils to turn the tide on homelessness. It includes more than £92m. for councils in the North West – a £19.8m. increase on last year. The cash supports the Government’s Plan for Change to address unprecedented pressure on housing supply.

Coun. Jack Launer, Burnley Council Executive Member for Housing, Health and Culture, said: "Burnley Council continues to support and accommodate rough sleepers and homeless households with a local connection to the borough."

The council owns and manages 18 properties, including six funded under the Rough Sleeper Accommodation Programme (RSAP), offering one-to-one support for individuals.

Using the Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF 2 & 3), it aims to take on four more next year.

It also has 16 ABEN (A Bed Every Night) properties managed by Steppingstones, alongside the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), operated within the Gateway complex needs supported housing building.

Coun. Launer added: "These initiatives ensure that no one has to sleep rough during extreme weather. SWEP, which began in early November this year and runs until the end of March 2025, offers three additional bed spaces specifically for individuals facing homelessness during the coldest months.

"Many individuals experiencing homelessness may have undiagnosed mental health issues that can exacerbate their circumstances. We want to encourage anyone in need to seek support through Burnley Together Down Town Hub, which offers access to mental health advice and assessment. Early intervention can help ensure individuals are supported into the right housing and supported living pathways, with their needs properly addressed. There are several statutory provisions in Burnley aimed at supporting individuals experiencing homelessness, including the Lancashire Health and Wellbeing Board, East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group, and various other agencies."

The new Government funding will provide more resources for those working on the frontlines and will help councils step in early to stop households becoming homeless in the first place. This includes mediation with landlords or families to prevent evictions, help find new homes, and deposits to access private renting.

Local areas can also choose to channel resources into specialist services that help people with issues like drug and alcohol abuse.

This is alongside funding to help prison leavers access private rented homes and programmes providing education and employment opportunities, as well as support groups enabling them to readjust to life on the outside.

If you are homeless or threatened with homelessness and require help, please visit the Burnley Council website and complete the Homeless Application Form at https://burnley.gov.uk/housing/housing-advice-and-homelessness/

For those without computer access, iPads are available at the Contact Centre, Parker Lane, Burnley.