'Good' rating prompts celebrations at Burnley care home

Bank Hall Care Home, which part of the Rochcare group, is delighted that the consistent hard work of its staff has been recognised.

The luxury care home on Colne Road is a residential care home providing residential care to people aged 65 and over and those living with age related difficulties and dementia.

Formerly a maternity hospital, Bank Hall is surrounded by lush woodland and offers it’s residents 24 hour care,

Bank Hall Care Home is celebrating after being rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission.

a range of activities and opportunities to socialise along with delicious home cooked meals that are freshly prepared daily by the head chef.

The inspection was carried out on May 25th in two areas (Safe and Well-led) with the home awarded an overall rating of good. CQC praised the safety of the home, stating that Bank Hall staff promptly respond to the needs of the people in their care.

The home was also rated good for its safety measures in response to coronavirus, which include thorough cleaning of surfaces and regular testing for staff, residents and all visitors to the home. Bank Hall, and the specialist dementia care unit, Scarlett House, are one of the first homes to be inspected in the local area, since restrictions began to ease earlier this year, setting the standard for other care providers in Burnley

Registered Manager for Bank Hall, Sandra Carr, described the result as 'a testament to the continuous hard work of the staff.'

