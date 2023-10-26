Get outdoors and stay fit with free weekly social tennis sessions in Burnley and Padiham parks
The council is working with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and Burnley Tennis Club to improve public courts and encourage more people of all ages to play.
Anyone – no matter their ability – can sign up to a session at Queen's Park in the next couple of weeks where they can meet new people, enjoy free exercise and practice their skills in a one-hour session every weekend at 10am. The scheme will be rolled out to Queen's Park, Scott Park, and Ightenhill Park in Burnley, as well as Memorial Park in Padiham in the future.
Rackets and equipment are provided, and every session is led by trained volunteers and packed with a variety of games.
Families are welcome but children under eight should be accompanied by an adult.
To find out more, and to book a place, go to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/TennisintheParkBu.../FREETennis