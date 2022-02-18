German TV giants ZDF heading to Burnley for Netflix star Dave Fishwick documentary

As revealed in the Burnley Express, Dave's remarkable life will be turned into a film with Bond franchise actor Rory Kinnear playing the effervescent minibus salesman turned banker in "The Bank of Dave".

And the latest media to show an interest is German television giant ZDF who are planning to visit Burnley to make a documentary about the man who set up his own bank in Charter Walk.

"Since the news broke, the interest in the movie has just been crazy. I've done so many interviews. Millions of people are now aware what we are doing up here in Burnley and Lancashire.

"I have just received a call today from the huge TV station in Germany called ZDF they are the equivalent of our BBC.

"ZDF want to come to Burnley to make a documentary about me and the town, which would be shown all over Europe. We are going global before the movie even starts being filmed, imagine what it will be like once the movie comes out around the world!

"This week has been amazing, the amount of interest in The Bank of Dave movie is just unbelievable and the support I have received from all the media and the Great British public has just been amazing. David H and myself would like to thank everyone for their support."

Filming for The Bank of Dave, which will also feature Games of Thrones actor Joel Fry, begins in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley in the coming weeks.

Based on Dave's true-life experiences, the film will tell the story of how the working class boy with no qualifications became a self-made millionaire through his Colne-based minibus business, and his subsequent crusade to set up a community bank, taking on the elitist financial institutions of London and ultimate success in receiving the first new banking licence to be issued in Britain in over a century.Dave added: "I have been in London this week on BBC1 and ITV and also BBC 5LIVE with the amazing Tony Livesey from Burnley.

"I’ve been on the weekend special edition of BBC1 Breakfast TV as well as ITV Good Morning Britain (GMB) and regional television too.