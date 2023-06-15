German Shepherds: Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary looking for forever home for rescue Alsatian dogs believed to be mother and son
Adorable German Shepherds Misty and Beau have been with the rescue since February - almost five months – and need to be placed together in the same pet-free home.
Misty is around 10-years-old while Beau around eight and they are thought to be mother and son.
Little is known about them as their previous owner died but a rescue spokesperson said: “They are very loving and cheeky.
“They both love to go out and about but Misty can’t do as much as Beau. They do pull a bit on the lead on the way out on a walk but they soon calm down.
“Both of them love people and are so friendly.”
If you feel you could offer them a loving forever home, please fill out an application via https://www.bleakholt.org/lancashire-animal.../adopt-a-dog/