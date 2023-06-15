Adorable German Shepherds Misty and Beau have been with the rescue since February - almost five months – and need to be placed together in the same pet-free home.

Misty is around 10-years-old while Beau around eight and they are thought to be mother and son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little is known about them as their previous owner died but a rescue spokesperson said: “They are very loving and cheeky.

Adorable German Shepherds Misty and Beau have been with Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary since February.

“They both love to go out and about but Misty can’t do as much as Beau. They do pull a bit on the lead on the way out on a walk but they soon calm down.

“Both of them love people and are so friendly.”