Cadent is one of Emmaus UK’s strategic corporate partners, which has pledged to raise £400,000 over a two-year period. In addition to the funding, Cadent has been providing pro bono support, donating gifts in kind, raising awareness and volunteering, to help member Emmaus charities support people building back from homelessness.

Last November, Cadent’s Paul Clarke slept out at Turf Moor alongside Emmaus Burnley’s Director Stephen Buchanan, to raise money and awareness for the charity. Other charities that also benefitted were Safenet Domestic Abuse Services, Pendleside Hospice and Burnley FC in the Community.

Paul bedded down for the night in temperatures as low as 7oC to highlight the importance of the work Emmaus Burnley does to provide a safe and warm place to live, personalised support, and meaningful work and training for people with experience of homelessness.

Cadent Head of Safety and Assurance in the North West, Paul Clarke, and Director of Emmaus Burnley, Stephen Buchanan sleeping out at Burnley FC's ground alongside dozens of fundraisers.

Paul said: “We all see many people that are homeless, through no fault of their own and we need to give them as much support as we can. The roof over their heads, the good meal or warm clothing Emmaus charities provide can make all of the difference.

“With the current challenges facing the general public, the number of homeless and sleeping rough is increasing. If I can spend just one night experiencing what they endure all of the time, and have the ability to support them, then it is worthwhile.”

Business leaders and members of the public were invited to take part in the sleepout organised by Burnley FC in the Community in partnership with Emmaus Burnley.

Director of Emmaus Burnley Stephen Buchanan said: “Thank you to Paul and Cadent for showing such support for Emmaus through the Turf Sleepout. The ground was hard and the weather was cold, so I was grateful for all the camaraderie shown at Turf Moor.